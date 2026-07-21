Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $924.7320 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $730.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.50 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $46.87.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Werner Enterprises's payout ratio is currently -373.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Zacks Research raised Werner Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens raised Werner Enterprises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,510,354 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $75,336,000 after buying an additional 2,154,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 539.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,670,737 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,556 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,297,054 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,160 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,813,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,427 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 326,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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