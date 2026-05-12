WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $371.67 and last traded at $356.2810, with a volume of 33296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $366.30.

Get WESCO International alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.50 and a 200 day moving average of $277.68. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. WESCO International's payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 79,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.75, for a total transaction of $28,499,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 478,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,821,877.50. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,823.78. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,600 shares of company stock worth $57,974,994. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WESCO International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,303,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1,674.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 88,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 186,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WESCO International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WESCO International wasn't on the list.

While WESCO International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here