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Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Wesdome Gold Mines logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Wesdome Gold Mines shares moved above their 50-day moving average on Friday, touching as high as C$26.79 before last trading at C$26.27.
  • Analyst sentiment has turned more positive, with recent upgrades from Stifel Nicolaus, Canaccord, National Bank Financial, and Desjardins; MarketBeat shows an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.86.
  • The company reported solid quarterly results, including C$0.79 EPS and C$299.79 million in revenue, while insiders have recently sold shares and analysts expect 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.27 and traded as high as C$26.79. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$26.27, with a volume of 371,650 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$30.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 2.5%

The business's fifty day moving average price is C$26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of C$299.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Kallio sold 3,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$79,983.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,780. This represents a 62.60% decrease in their position. Also, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath sold 7,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.63, for a total value of C$180,168.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,126,896.39. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,433 shares of company stock valued at $423,454. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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