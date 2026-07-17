Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD) Trading Down 0.5% - Should You Sell?

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD - Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.6440. 407,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 221,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Get EMD alerts: Sign Up

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,157 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company's stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc NYSE: EMD is a closed-end management investment company launched in December 2004 and managed by Western Asset Management Company, a global fixed-income specialist. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in debt securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging markets. Its diversified approach combines top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research to identify attractive risk-adjusted opportunities across developing economies.

EMD’s portfolio spans a wide range of instruments, including sovereign government bonds, supranational obligations, corporate credits and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund wasn't on the list.

While Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here