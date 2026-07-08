Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Up 3.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $500.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $562.76 and last traded at $550.30. Approximately 6,818,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,142,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $532.10.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $488.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Western Digital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Western Digital from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Western Digital from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $610.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $502.12.

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Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total value of $1,376,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,366,060.96. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $235,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,643 shares in the company, valued at $63,640,420.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 29,322 shares of company stock worth $12,768,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

More Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,122,095 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $193,303,000 after purchasing an additional 282,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.58%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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