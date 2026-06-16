Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Up 4.2% - Still a Buy?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $729.92 and last traded at $681.08. 15,729,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 8,808,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $653.53.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Western Digital to $660.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Western Digital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Up 4.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.52. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,640,420.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total value of $1,376,694.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,366,060.96. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,768,550 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 853.8% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 80.2% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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