Western Union (WU) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Western Union to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1.0327 billion for the quarter. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $963.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Union alerts: Sign Up

Western Union Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. Western Union has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Western Union's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Union news, insider Benjamin Carlton Adams sold 19,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $183,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,179.47. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovanni Angelini sold 6,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $56,820.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 311,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,935.24. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,984,472 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 580,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,062 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $121,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,779 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $99,891,000 after purchasing an additional 962,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,648,431 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $80,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,604,026 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $70,793,000 after buying an additional 6,087,613 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Union from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WU

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Union, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Union wasn't on the list.

While Western Union currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here