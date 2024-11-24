Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Raised by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,159 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,502 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.34% of Meritage Homes worth $99,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 153,897 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Meritage Homes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.17.

MTH traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.44. The company had a trading volume of 388,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,199. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $213.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $184.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.29. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Meritage Homes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

