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Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Westlake Chemical Partners logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Westlake Chemical Partners is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens Tuesday, August 4. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $537 million.
  • In its previous quarter, WLKP reported EPS of $0.40, missing the $0.43 consensus estimate, while revenue of $305.68 million fell well short of the $522 million forecast.
  • The stock recently traded near $21.86 and offers an annualized dividend of approximately $1.89 per share, representing an 8.6% yield; analysts’ overall rating is “Moderate Buy.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $305.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $770.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Westlake Chemical Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on WLKP

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP NYSE: WLKP is a publicly traded master limited partnership sponsored by Westlake Chemical Corporation. The partnership owns, operates and acquires a portfolio of ethylene and vinyl manufacturing assets throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. As a downstream producer of basic chemicals and intermediates, WLKP supplies key industrial feedstocks to customers in a variety of end markets.

WLKP's operations are organized into two primary segments: olefins and vinyls.

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Earnings History for Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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