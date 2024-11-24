Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Westlake alerts: Sign Up

Westlake has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $130.45. 399,754 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,081. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 183.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. Westlake's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

Before you consider Westlake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Westlake wasn't on the list.

While Westlake currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here