Westrock Coffee (WEST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $285.1250 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $339.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. On average, analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The stock has a market cap of $549.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 533,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,456,013.60. This trade represents a 11.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 356,118 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,987 shares of the company's stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westrock Coffee from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Westrock Coffee from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westrock Coffee

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

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