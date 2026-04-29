Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Sells $12,211.78 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 733 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $12,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 293,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,978.16. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Westwood Holdings Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company's stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

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