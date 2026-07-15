Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.19 and traded as high as $19.88. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $19.3290, with a volume of 19,606 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHG. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Westwood Holdings Group to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Westwood Holdings Group

In related news, Director Susan M. Byrne sold 4,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $89,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 230,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,581,226.72. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,292 shares of company stock worth $1,188,471. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

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