WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.30.

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on WEX from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised WEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,010,739.20. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.95 per share, for a total transaction of $214,425.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,566,953.15. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in WEX by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in WEX by 255.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $164.16 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.29 and a 52-week high of $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. WEX had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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