WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th.

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WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $127.67 on Monday. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.29 and a twelve month high of $186.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. WEX had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.95 per share, for a total transaction of $214,425.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,566,953.15. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $173,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,228,193.92. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $1,318,798 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in WEX by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WEX by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in WEX by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WEX by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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