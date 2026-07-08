WEX (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells $296,800.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 20,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,739.20. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $173,808.00.

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WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $148.92. 679,317 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $151.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.29 and a 52 week high of $186.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. WEX had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in WEX by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WEX by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of WEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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