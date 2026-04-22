WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.930-5.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $727.0 million-$747.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.4 million. WEX also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 18.950-19.550 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of WEX stock traded up $7.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.26. 1,106,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39. WEX has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $486,412.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,232,118.98. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $112,841.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,957.46. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,914 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key WEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Institutional Trading of WEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEX by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $188,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $151,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of WEX by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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