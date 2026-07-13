Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.1111.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

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Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,621,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $891,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $549,531,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $101,969,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 124.5% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 6,697,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,717,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $432,848,000 after buying an additional 2,555,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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