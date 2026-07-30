What is Atrium Research's Estimate for CVE:SCZ Q3 Earnings?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Atrium Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining's FY2027 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 1.2%

SCZ opened at C$8.77 on Thursday. Santacruz Silver Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.46 and a twelve month high of C$23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 3.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Federico Villasenor sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.44, for a total transaction of C$472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 606,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,726,936.48. This represents a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

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