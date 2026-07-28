What is DOWLING & PARTN's Estimate for MRSH FY2028 Earnings?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Christiana forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $12.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies' current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $183.29 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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