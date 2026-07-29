What is DOWLING & PARTN's Estimate for RLI FY2028 Earnings?

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Collins forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RLI's current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. RLI had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 22.22%.The company had revenue of $575.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RLI to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded RLI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $63.20.

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RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. RLI has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.19.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. RLI's dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, Director David B. Duclos acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $508,462.20. This trade represents a 34.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,480. This represents a 1.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $858,955. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of RLI by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 28.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of RLI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company's stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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