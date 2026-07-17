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What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for ABB FY2027 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
ABB logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ABB to $3.54 per share from $3.45 in a July 15 note, though that remains below the broader consensus estimate of $3.62.
  • ABB’s latest quarterly results missed profit expectations, with EPS of $0.66 versus the $0.79 consensus, even as revenue came in ahead of estimates at $9.47 billion.
  • Wall Street’s view on ABB is mostly neutral, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00 after several recent analyst downgrades or hold reiterations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ABB.

ABB Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for ABB's current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABBNY. Wall Street Zen cut ABB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBNY

ABB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ABBNY opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. ABB has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36.

ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.13). ABB had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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