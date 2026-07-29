What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for AEM FY2026 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM - Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $12.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.86. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $11.83 per share.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $278.00 to $260.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $285.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $256.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotia cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.69.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $255.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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