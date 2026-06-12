What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for FIX FY2027 Earnings?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $52.21 for the year. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA's current full-year earnings is $43.39 per share.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,844.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,772.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,382.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $489.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,591,151.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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