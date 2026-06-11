What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for JNJ FY2027 Earnings?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will earn $12.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.66. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson's current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $238.88 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $231.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $575.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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