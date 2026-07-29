What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for RTX FY2026 Earnings?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of RTX in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will earn $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.95. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RTX's current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for RTX's FY2027 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on RTX in a report on Sunday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RTX has a 12 month low of $150.61 and a 12 month high of $221.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $1,016,831.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,193.38. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $3,304,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its position in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its RTX earnings forecasts to $7.20 per share for 2026 from $6.95 and $7.85 for 2027 from $7.60. Although the bank maintained a “Hold” rating, the estimate increases suggest improved confidence in RTX’s profit outlook and place its 2026 forecast near the broader consensus of $7.19. RTX analyst estimates

Erste Group Bank raised its RTX earnings forecasts to from $6.95 and from $7.60. Although the bank maintained a “Hold” rating, the estimate increases suggest improved confidence in RTX’s profit outlook and place its 2026 forecast near the broader consensus of $7.19. Positive Sentiment: RTX recently raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to $95 billion–$96 billion , citing strong commercial aircraft maintenance demand from aging fleets and continued military-system demand as governments replenish weapons inventories. RTX raises 2026 outlook

RTX recently raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to , citing strong commercial aircraft maintenance demand from aging fleets and continued military-system demand as governments replenish weapons inventories. Positive Sentiment: The latest quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and EPS of $1.89 beating the $1.66 consensus estimate. The results reinforce the case for stronger earnings and long-term order visibility.

The latest quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and EPS of $1.89 beating the $1.66 consensus estimate. The results reinforce the case for stronger earnings and long-term order visibility. Neutral Sentiment: RTX declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, equivalent to $2.92 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The payout supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary near-term catalyst.

RTX declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, equivalent to $2.92 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The payout supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Executives reported multiple stock sales. VP Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares worth approximately $488,000, while insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares worth about $1.8 million. Such transactions can create modest sentiment pressure, though they do not necessarily indicate a change in company fundamentals. RTX insider sale

Executives reported multiple stock sales. VP Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares worth approximately $488,000, while insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares worth about $1.8 million. Such transactions can create modest sentiment pressure, though they do not necessarily indicate a change in company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Following a substantial multiyear rally, RTX trades at a relatively demanding earnings multiple near 38 times. Analysts note that the stock appears closer to fair value, leaving less room for upside if growth or cash-flow expectations weaken.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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