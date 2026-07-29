What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for ABT FY2027 Earnings?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories' current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.17.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 671,743 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $84,163,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 331,920 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 81.55%.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and higher outlook: Abbott reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, ahead of the $1.28 consensus, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60, supported by demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices. Abbott Raised Its Profit Forecast

Abbott reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, ahead of the $1.28 consensus, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60, supported by demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices. Positive Sentiment: New colorectal cancer screening opportunity: Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-approved SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could expand Abbott’s diagnostics portfolio and address a large population overdue for screening. FDA Approves Freenome’s SimpleScreen

Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-approved SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could expand Abbott’s diagnostics portfolio and address a large population overdue for screening. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and growth drivers: TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating with a $115 price target, citing strengthening nutrition operations and 2026 growth opportunities. Abbott’s diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular-device launches and acquisitions provide additional expansion avenues. TD Cowen Buy Rating

TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating with a $115 price target, citing strengthening nutrition operations and 2026 growth opportunities. Abbott’s diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular-device launches and acquisitions provide additional expansion avenues. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $6.06 from $6.05, signaling confidence but only a marginal change. The estimate remains above the current-year consensus of $5.52.

Erste Group modestly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $6.06 from $6.05, signaling confidence but only a marginal change. The estimate remains above the current-year consensus of $5.52. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and target-price caution: UBS lowered its price target to $125 from $135 while retaining a Buy rating. With ABT trading at roughly 35 times earnings, investors may view the shares as offering more limited valuation upside after the earnings rally. UBS Price Target Update

UBS lowered its price target to $125 from $135 while retaining a Buy rating. With ABT trading at roughly 35 times earnings, investors may view the shares as offering more limited valuation upside after the earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted that litigation concerns and questions about procedure volumes could overshadow Abbott’s otherwise strong growth, creating near-term volatility.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here