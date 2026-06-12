What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for BP FY2026 Earnings?

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for BP's current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital cut shares of BP from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of BP from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.10 to $45.30 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.14.

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BP Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BP stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. BP has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.14.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. BP had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of BP by 1,068.3% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. BP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting BP

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

About BP

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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