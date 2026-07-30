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What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for BP FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
BP logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for BP to $5.58 from $5.04, slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $5.69.
  • BP’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.24 versus the $1.00 consensus and revenue of $52.26 billion versus $48.50 billion; revenue increased 11.4% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with BP carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $46.59, compared with shares opening at $43.33.
  • Interested in BP? Here are five stocks we like better.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for BP in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.04. The consensus estimate for BP's current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $43.33 on Thursday. BP has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in BP by 1,068.3% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $43,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in BP by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company's stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for BP (NYSE:BP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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