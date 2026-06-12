What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for LLY FY2027 Earnings?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $44.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $44.32. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company's current full-year earnings is $35.80 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,161.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $994.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,015.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 418,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its EPS estimates for Eli Lilly’s FY2026 and FY2027, signaling continued confidence in earnings growth above current consensus expectations. This kind of analyst revision can support the stock by reinforcing the view that Lilly’s profits are still expanding rapidly.

Erste Group Bank raised its EPS estimates for Eli Lilly’s FY2026 and FY2027, signaling continued confidence in earnings growth above current consensus expectations. This kind of analyst revision can support the stock by reinforcing the view that Lilly’s profits are still expanding rapidly. Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved extended once-every-eight-weeks maintenance dosing for Ebglyss in eczema care, which broadens Lilly’s dermatology franchise and improves convenience for patients. Investors may see this as another incremental growth driver beyond the company’s obesity and diabetes leadership. Article Title

The FDA approved extended once-every-eight-weeks maintenance dosing for in eczema care, which broadens Lilly’s dermatology franchise and improves convenience for patients. Investors may see this as another incremental growth driver beyond the company’s obesity and diabetes leadership. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also reported encouraging top-line results for Foundayo (orforglipron) , its oral GLP-1 candidate, with evidence of meaningful weight-loss progress in clinical testing. That strengthens the market’s belief that Lilly can extend its obesity-drug dominance with a convenient pill format. Article Title

Lilly also reported encouraging top-line results for , its oral GLP-1 candidate, with evidence of meaningful weight-loss progress in clinical testing. That strengthens the market’s belief that Lilly can extend its obesity-drug dominance with a convenient pill format. Positive Sentiment: Management continues to expand the pipeline, including new Phase 2 trials in chronic pain and osteoarthritis, which adds long-term optionality for the stock. Article Title

Management continues to expand the pipeline, including new Phase 2 trials in chronic pain and osteoarthritis, which adds long-term optionality for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader healthcare stocks were higher in late-afternoon trading, which may be providing a favorable sector backdrop, though it is not Lilly-specific.

Broader healthcare stocks were higher in late-afternoon trading, which may be providing a favorable sector backdrop, though it is not Lilly-specific. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that some U.S. employers may drop coverage of GLP-1 obesity drugs in 2027 as usage rises, a reminder that reimbursement pressure could eventually temper demand even for leading products like Zepbound and Foundayo. Article Title

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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