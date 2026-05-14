What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for Alkermes Q2 Earnings?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a "Neutral" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes' current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alkermes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Alkermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Alkermes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Alkermes alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter. Alkermes had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $67,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 231,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,687,725.60. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,392.60. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,265,090 in the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,968,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,850,000 after buying an additional 109,595 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Alkermes to $48 from $45 and kept an outperform rating, signaling greater confidence in the stock’s upside after the company’s recent earnings and pipeline momentum. Benzinga article

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Alkermes to $48 from $45 and kept an outperform rating, signaling greater confidence in the stock’s upside after the company’s recent earnings and pipeline momentum. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lifted its near-term earnings outlook for Alkermes, including higher Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and FY2026 EPS estimates, which suggests analysts see better profitability than before. HC Wainwright estimate updates

HC Wainwright lifted its near-term earnings outlook for Alkermes, including higher Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and FY2026 EPS estimates, which suggests analysts see better profitability than before. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from positive topline results for LUMRYZ in the REVITALYZ phase 3 sleep-disorder study, which supports Alkermes’ growth prospects in its neuroscience portfolio. Benzinga clinical update

Investor sentiment also got a boost from positive topline results for LUMRYZ in the REVITALYZ phase 3 sleep-disorder study, which supports Alkermes’ growth prospects in its neuroscience portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Neutral rating and $43 price target, which is constructive but not a strong bullish call. HC Wainwright report

HC Wainwright kept a Neutral rating and $43 price target, which is constructive but not a strong bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Some longer-term earnings forecasts were reduced for FY2027 through FY2030, tempering the optimism around Alkermes’ far-out profitability trajectory. HC Wainwright report

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alkermes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alkermes wasn't on the list.

While Alkermes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here