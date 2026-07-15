What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for Geron FY2027 Earnings?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for Geron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Geron's current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 35.48%.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Geron from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GERN

Geron Price Performance

GERN stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.60. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Geron by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vistica Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Geron by 3,307.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company's stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation NASDAQ: GERN is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company's research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

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