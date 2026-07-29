What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for SMMT FY2026 Earnings?

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright has a "Neutral" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics' Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.15.

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Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of -1.26. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,123,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,136,063.35. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 3,810,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 573,883,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,356,492.48. The trade was a 0.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,870,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,616,900. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 36,391,063 shares of the company's stock worth $636,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,205,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 667,742 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 1,421,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,856,000 after acquiring an additional 603,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $24,030,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company's stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit's lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

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