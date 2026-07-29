What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for Calumet Q1 Earnings?

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calumet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calumet's current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Calumet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Calumet from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.75.

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Calumet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Calumet has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($3.31). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. Calumet's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Calumet by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Calumet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 4,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $153,318.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,282.88. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Heritage sold 626,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $20,402,514.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,980,211 shares in the company, valued at $422,376,065.94. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: CLMT is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet's product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

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