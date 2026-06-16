What is KeyCorp's Estimate for PHINIA Q2 Earnings?

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for PHINIA in a report issued on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Zyla expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PHINIA's current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PHINIA's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIN. Freedom Capital cut shares of PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PHINIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of PHINIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PHINIA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.83.

View Our Latest Report on PHINIA

PHINIA Stock Down 1.8%

PHIN opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. PHINIA has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $183,415.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,623.32. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $100,762.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,195.49. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,745 shares of the company's stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 62,333 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PHINIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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