What is KeyCorp's Forecast for AMD Q1 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.5%

AMD stock opened at $529.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.46. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a market cap of $862.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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