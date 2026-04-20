What is KeyCorp's Forecast for Centuri Q1 Earnings?

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centuri in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centuri's current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centuri's FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Centuri from $35.25 to $37.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centuri from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.85.

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Centuri Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CTRI opened at $33.78 on Monday. Centuri has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.76%.Centuri's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Centuri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Centuri by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,128 shares of the company's stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Centuri by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 126,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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