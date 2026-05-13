What is Lifesci Capital's Forecast for Liquidia Q4 Earnings?

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) - Lifesci Capital cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst G. Maini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Lifesci Capital has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia's current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a return on equity of 81.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.The firm had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LQDA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Trading Up 6.5%

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.31 and a beta of 0.41. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 139,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $5,595,114.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,356 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,709.84. This represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $28,655.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 214,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,837.70. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 653,820 shares of company stock worth $25,838,508. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Liquidia by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Liquidia

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidia reported a major Q1 beat, with EPS of $0.52 versus $0.41 expected and revenue of $132.87 million versus $119.44 million expected, reinforcing the company’s rapid commercial growth and improving profitability. Earnings report

Liquidia reported a major Q1 beat, with EPS of $0.52 versus $0.41 expected and revenue of $132.87 million versus $119.44 million expected, reinforcing the company’s rapid commercial growth and improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management said YUTREPIA net product sales rose 44% sequentially and projected at least $1 billion in net revenue by 2027, signaling strong launch momentum and a long growth runway. Seeking Alpha article

Management said YUTREPIA net product sales rose 44% sequentially and projected at least $1 billion in net revenue by 2027, signaling strong launch momentum and a long growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $70 and BTIG lifted its target to $59, both keeping bullish ratings in place, which suggests Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Needham price target note

Needham raised its price target to $70 and BTIG lifted its target to $59, both keeping bullish ratings in place, which suggests Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added Liquidia to its Strong Buy list, adding another sentiment boost following the earnings release. Zacks Strong Buy list

Zacks added Liquidia to its Strong Buy list, adding another sentiment boost following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while this is worth noting, it appears routine and relatively small versus his remaining stake. SEC filing

CEO Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while this is worth noting, it appears routine and relatively small versus his remaining stake. Negative Sentiment: One recent downgrade argued that YUTREPIA’s launch momentum may be approaching a ceiling, raising questions about how much additional market-share expansion remains. Seeking Alpha downgrade

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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