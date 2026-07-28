What is Maxim Group's Forecast for Hut 8 Q2 Earnings?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) - Maxim Group issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Hut 8 in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group analyst M. Galinko forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hut 8's current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Maxim Group also issued estimates for Hut 8's Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($5.55) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($14.81) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($8.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($28.97) EPS.

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Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 109.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.53 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUT. Northland Securities set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $76.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $93.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 4.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hut 8 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,357 shares of the company's stock worth $366,526,000 after purchasing an additional 250,320 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hut 8 by 4,669,387.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,062,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,466 shares of the company's stock worth $104,133,000 after buying an additional 504,652 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $131,838,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $129,780,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hut 8 news, insider Victor Semah sold 10,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $808,097.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,179,071.74. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,010.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,924,010. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,724 shares of company stock worth $12,184,340. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Key Hut 8 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group reiterated a multi-year earnings outlook for Hut 8, including projected losses of $0.53 per share in Q2 2026, $1.43 in Q3 2026 and $1.36 in Q4 2026. The reports did not announce a rating or price-target change. Hut 8 stock information

Maxim Group reiterated a multi-year earnings outlook for Hut 8, including projected losses of $0.53 per share in Q2 2026, $1.43 in Q3 2026 and $1.36 in Q4 2026. The reports did not announce a rating or price-target change. Negative Sentiment: Maxim forecasts a full-year 2026 loss of $3.69 per share, wider than the current consensus estimate of a $2.12 loss. The firm also projects losses of $14.81 per share in 2027 and $28.97 per share in 2028.

Maxim forecasts a full-year 2026 loss of $3.69 per share, wider than the current consensus estimate of a $2.12 loss. The firm also projects losses of $14.81 per share in 2027 and $28.97 per share in 2028. Negative Sentiment: The projected losses become particularly severe in later periods, reaching $5.55 per share in Q3 2027, $5.01 in Q4 2027, $4.82 in Q1 2028 and $8.47 in Q2 2028. This trajectory suggests significant uncertainty around Hut 8’s ability to achieve sustainable earnings.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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