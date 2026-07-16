What is Noble Financial's Forecast for ARLP FY2027 Earnings?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

Get ARLP alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.5%

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.23. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.24 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Key Alliance Resource Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts now see about 25.3% upside in Alliance Resource Partners, suggesting sentiment remains constructive and earnings estimate revisions are broadly pointing higher. Article Title

Wall Street analysts now see about in Alliance Resource Partners, suggesting sentiment remains constructive and earnings estimate revisions are broadly pointing higher. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for ARLP to $0.62 from $0.54 and nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate up to $2.52, matching consensus. Article Title

Noble Financial raised its for ARLP to $0.62 from $0.54 and nudged its estimate up to $2.52, matching consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Noble Financial also adjusted longer-term forecasts, with small increases for some near-term periods but cuts to Q3 2026 , Q4 2026 , FY2028 , FY2029 , and FY2030 , reflecting a mixed outlook for future profitability. Article Title

Noble Financial also adjusted longer-term forecasts, with small increases for some near-term periods but cuts to , , , , and , reflecting a mixed outlook for future profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The revisions do not point to a major new catalyst, but they do show analysts are still actively updating models for ARLP after its recent earnings miss and ahead of upcoming quarterly results. Article Title

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alliance Resource Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliance Resource Partners wasn't on the list.

While Alliance Resource Partners currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here