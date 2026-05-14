What is Northland Securities' Estimate for LINC Q2 Earnings?

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities analyst L. Horton anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services' current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LINC. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, Director Michael A. Plater sold 17,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $616,556.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $627,704.64. This represents a 49.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 40,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,002,698.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,032,385.76. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,735 shares of company stock worth $18,064,442. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadtrust LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Educational Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted its outlook for Lincoln Educational Services, projecting FY2027 EPS of $1.00 versus FY2026 EPS of $0.78 and implying continued earnings growth into next year. The firm also modeled improving quarterly results across 2026 and 2027, which can reinforce investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Northland Securities lifted its outlook for Lincoln Educational Services, projecting versus and implying continued earnings growth into next year. The firm also modeled improving quarterly results across 2026 and 2027, which can reinforce investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on LINC from $45 to $60 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling Wall Street sees more upside after the stock’s strong run.

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on from and reiterated a rating, signaling Wall Street sees more upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings-related coverage highlighted that Lincoln Educational Services hit a 52-week high after a boosted outlook, suggesting the market is reacting favorably to the company’s operating performance and guidance.

Recent earnings-related coverage highlighted that Lincoln Educational Services hit a after a boosted outlook, suggesting the market is reacting favorably to the company’s operating performance and guidance. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly report beat expectations, with EPS of $0.14 versus $0.04 expected and revenue of $143.96 million versus $135.66 million projected, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving.

The company’s most recent quarterly report beat expectations, with versus expected and revenue of versus projected, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving. Neutral Sentiment: Lincoln Educational’s CFO sold 40,070 shares at an average price of $49.98 . While insider sales can sometimes weigh on sentiment, the transaction was disclosed as part of normal filings and does not necessarily indicate a change in business outlook.

Lincoln Educational’s CFO sold at an average price of . While insider sales can sometimes weigh on sentiment, the transaction was disclosed as part of normal filings and does not necessarily indicate a change in business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Additional news items, including a transcript of the Q1 2026 earnings call and a comparison article versus Strategic Education, are more informational than market-moving.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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