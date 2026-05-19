What is Northland Securities' Forecast for EE Q2 Earnings?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy's current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

EE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.33.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.6%

EE stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $433.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Excelerate Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Insider Transactions at Excelerate Energy

In other Excelerate Energy news, insider Oliver Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,203.85. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,658,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,607,182 shares of the company's stock worth $101,181,000 after acquiring an additional 719,148 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,345 shares of the company's stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 347,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 781,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 340,747 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,862,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company's stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

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