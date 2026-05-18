What is Northland Securities' Forecast for EE Q3 Earnings?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a report released on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy's current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Dnb Carnegie cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on EE

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $433.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,607,182 shares of the company's stock worth $101,181,000 after acquiring an additional 719,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,405,120 shares of the company's stock worth $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,618 shares of the company's stock worth $52,958,000 after acquiring an additional 491,653 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 949,723 shares of the company's stock worth $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 781,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 340,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Excelerate Energy news, insider Oliver Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,203.85. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Excelerate Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Excelerate Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Excelerate Energy wasn't on the list.

While Excelerate Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here