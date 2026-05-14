What is Northland Securities' Forecast for VECO Q2 Earnings?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Veeco Instruments' current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.0%

VECO stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 158.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16,961.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 419,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,985,393.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 29,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,754,496.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,129,481.16. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,278 shares of company stock worth $9,745,651. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Veeco Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeco Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Veeco Instruments to $1.10 from $1.04, signaling stronger near-term profitability expectations. Source

Northland Securities raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Veeco Instruments to $1.10 from $1.04, signaling stronger near-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted multiple forward estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $2.69 from $1.17, suggesting analysts see a much stronger longer-term earnings ramp for the semiconductor equipment maker. Source

The firm also lifted multiple forward estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $2.69 from $1.17, suggesting analysts see a much stronger longer-term earnings ramp for the semiconductor equipment maker. Positive Sentiment: Northland increased its quarterly forecasts across 2026 and 2027, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.54, Q2 2027 to $0.62, Q3 2027 to $0.71, and Q4 2027 to $0.82, reinforcing a view that earnings momentum is improving over time. Source

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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