What is Scotiabank's Estimate for BP FY2026 Earnings?

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $5.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BP's current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for BP's FY2027 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded BP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded BP from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded BP from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.82.

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BP Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. BP has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. BP's dividend payout ratio is 164.17%.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in BP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,136,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

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BP Company Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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