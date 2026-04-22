What is Scotiabank's Estimate for BRP FY2027 Earnings?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for BRP's current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. BRP had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter.

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DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD cut shares of BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ci Capital lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$101.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO opened at C$81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.59. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$44.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.26. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.56.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. BRP's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About BRP

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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