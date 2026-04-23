What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Methanex Q1 Earnings?

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Free Report) TSE: MX - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Methanex from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Methanex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Methanex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.20.

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Methanex Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.56. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $968.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Methanex's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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