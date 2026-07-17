What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Newmont FY2026 Earnings?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.73. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont's current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

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Newmont Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. Newmont has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,498 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Newmont by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,599 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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