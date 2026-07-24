What is Scotiabank's Estimate for RCI FY2026 Earnings?

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communication in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communication's current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Rogers Communication's FY2027 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RCI. Desjardins reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communication from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.00.

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Rogers Communication Stock Down 0.9%

RCI stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Rogers Communication has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 27.54%.The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rogers Communication Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Rogers Communication's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communication during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 143.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company's stock.

Key Rogers Communication News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers Communication this week:

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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