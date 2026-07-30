What is Scotiabank's Estimate for SQM FY2026 Earnings?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.64. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera's current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

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SQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CLSA upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.58.

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Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:SQM opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA NYSE: SQM is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM's product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

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